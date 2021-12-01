Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.