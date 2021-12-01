Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

