Fluent Financial LLC Buys 915 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $403.31 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.