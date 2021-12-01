Fluent Financial LLC Buys 2,846 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

