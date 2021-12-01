FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.31

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 3320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

