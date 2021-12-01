Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $138.00

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $138.73, with a volume of 4535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $7,349,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

