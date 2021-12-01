FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.10

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.36), with a volume of 103788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.90 ($1.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

