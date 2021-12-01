FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,751. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

