First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Trading Down 2.8%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.51 and last traded at $65.57. Approximately 39,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.