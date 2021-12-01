First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 50,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,704. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

