First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 55.7% in November

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. 847,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.