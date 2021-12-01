First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.