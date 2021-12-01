First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of FFA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

