First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

