First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $25.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.
