First Pacific Financial Has $370,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01.

