First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 216,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,138. First Merchants has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in First Merchants by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.