First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 133 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NYSE:MTH opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

