First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 91 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

