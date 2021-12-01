First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $287,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

