First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 33,470 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE:PBI opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.