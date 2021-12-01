First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

