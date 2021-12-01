First Bank & Trust Has $92,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.