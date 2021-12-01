First Bank & Trust Has $379,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

