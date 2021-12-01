First Bank & Trust Buys 408 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cannae were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 114.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,544,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cannae by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

