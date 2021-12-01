Fireball Hits Market Capitalization of $181,886.19 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $181,886.19 and approximately $228.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $9.24 or 0.00016274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001878 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,680 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.