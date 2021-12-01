Financial Survey: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) versus Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.04% 3.86% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Turquoise Hill Resources and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Modern Cinema Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.78 $406.29 million $2.62 5.68 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

