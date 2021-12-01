Financial Review: Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) versus Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Petrofac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 5.08 $477.53 million $1.16 37.25 Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.18 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nomura Research Institute and Petrofac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Petrofac 0 6 3 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 24.32% 12.40% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Petrofac on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

