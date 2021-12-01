Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 314 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,149. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.97 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.