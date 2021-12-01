Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.78 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

KR opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.