Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

