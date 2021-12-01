Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

