Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.