FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

