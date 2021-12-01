Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.