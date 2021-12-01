Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £126.40

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £118 ($154.17) to £126.40 ($165.14) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £105 ($137.18) to £128 ($167.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £101 ($131.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is £103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of £121.85 ($159.20).

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

