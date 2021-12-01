Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

