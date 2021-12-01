Fear NFTs One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.50 or 0.08066256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.17 or 0.96909764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021707 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

