Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPI opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

