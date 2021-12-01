Farmers Trust Co. Has $705,000 Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 3.62.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

