Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

NYSE:CI opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

