Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 7 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,521.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,482.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,452.59. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

