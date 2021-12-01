FaraLand (FARA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.58 Million

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, FaraLand has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00005504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $55.75 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,957,304 coins and its circulating supply is 17,687,707 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

FaraLand Coin Trading

