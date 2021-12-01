Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 24,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,165. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

