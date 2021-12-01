Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 7,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

