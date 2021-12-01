Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $330.16 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

