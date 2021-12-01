Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

FB stock opened at $330.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.33. The company has a market capitalization of $918.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

