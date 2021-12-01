Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

