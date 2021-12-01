Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

