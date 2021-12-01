Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $72,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $111,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

