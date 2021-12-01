Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

HOLX opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

